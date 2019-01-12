Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Polite has season-high 22 in Radford’s 79-77 win

January 12, 2019 7:08 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and Radford edged Presbyterian 79-77 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Big South.

Polite shot 8 of 16 from the field, 4 of 6 from the arc and had nine rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (11-6, 4-0), who won their fourth straight and are now 7-0 at home.

Carlik Jones made two free throws for a 71-69 lead with three minutes left. A Caleb Tanner 3-pointer started a 7-2 run for a six-point lead with 20 seconds left.

Jones finished with 15 points and 11 assists and Donald Hicks scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Francois Lewis scored 16 points, Cory Hightower 15 and JC Younger, with four 3-pointers, 14 to lead the Blue Hose (9-9, 1-2). Davon Bell and Adam Flagler added 11 points each.

