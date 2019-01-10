Polite Jr., Jones lift Radford past SC-Upstate 79-72

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. and Carlik Jones scored 16 points apiece as Radford beat South Carolina Upstate 79-72 on Thursday night.

Polite sank 6 of 10 shots to help the Highlanders shoot 56 percent from the floor for the game and he added seven rebounds. Jones notched six assists. Travis Fields Jr. added 15 points for the Highlanders, while Donald Hicks hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Radford (10-6, 2-0 Big South Conference) snapped a five-game road losing streak.

The two teams played to a 33-all tie at halftime. Malik Moore’s dunk gave SC Upstate a 44-43 lead with 15:47 remaining in the game, but Fields had a 4-point play and Radford let the Spartans pull even three times from there but never trailed again.

Moore and Deion Holmes scored 13 apiece for the Spartans (5-12, 0-3). Everette Hammond had 10 points off the bench.

