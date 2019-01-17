Listen Live Sports

Polite Jr. lifts Radford past Gardner-Webb 75-58

January 17, 2019 11:24 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds as Radford defeated Gardner-Webb 75-58 on Thursday night.

Polite Jr. made 8 of 10 shots.

Donald Hicks had 18 points for Radford (12-6, 4-0 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Travis Fields Jr. added 14 points. Carlik Jones had seven assists for the home team.

David Efianayi had 17 points for the Bulldogs (11-7, 2-2). DJ Laster added 14 points. Jose Perez had 10 points.

The Highlanders pulled away with 12 straight points to lead 68-53 with four minutes to go.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

