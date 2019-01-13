Listen Live Sports

Postseason Receptions Single Game

January 13, 2019 7:58 pm
 
Most receptions in a postseason game (year indicates season):

15

Darren Sproles, New Orleans at San Francisco, NFC Divisional, 2011

James White, New England vs. LA Chargers, AFC Divisional, 2018

14

James White, New England vs. Atlanta (OT), Super Bowl, 2017

13

Kellen Winslow, San Diego at Miami (OT), AFC Divisional, 1981

Thurman Thomas, Buffalo at Cleveland, AFC Divisional, 1989

Shannon Sharpe, Denver at L.A. Raiders, AFC Wild Card, 1993

Chad Morton, New Orleans at Minnesota, NFC Divisional, 2000

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Kansas City, AFC Wild Card, 2013

Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Seattle, Super Bowl, 2014

12

Raymond Berry, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, NFL Championship, 1958

Michael Irvin, Dallas at. San Francisco, NFC Championship, 1994

Darrell Jackson, Seattle vs. St. Louis, NFC Wild Card, 2004

Steve Smith, Carolina at Chicago, NFC Divisional, 2005

Calvin Johnson, Detroit at New Orleans, NFC Wild Card, 2011

Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, NFC Divisional, 2018

