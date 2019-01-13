Postseason Receptions Single Game

Most receptions in a postseason game (year indicates season):
Darren Sproles, New Orleans at San Francisco, NFC Divisional, 2011
James White, New England vs. LA Chargers, AFC Divisional, 2018
James White, New England vs. Atlanta (OT), Super Bowl, 2017
Kellen Winslow, San Diego at Miami (OT), AFC Divisional, 1981
Thurman Thomas, Buffalo at Cleveland, AFC Divisional, 1989
Shannon Sharpe, Denver at L.A. Raiders, AFC Wild Card, 1993
Chad Morton, New Orleans at Minnesota, NFC Divisional, 2000
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Kansas City, AFC Wild Card, 2013
Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Seattle, Super Bowl, 2014
Raymond Berry, Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, NFL Championship, 1958
Michael Irvin, Dallas at. San Francisco, NFC Championship, 1994
Darrell Jackson, Seattle vs. St. Louis, NFC Wild Card, 2004
Steve Smith, Carolina at Chicago, NFC Divisional, 2005
Calvin Johnson, Detroit at New Orleans, NFC Wild Card, 2011
Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, NFC Divisional, 2018
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.