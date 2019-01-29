Listen Live Sports

Power failure delays No. 18 Buffalo’s game vs. Ball State

January 29, 2019 8:21 pm
 
A weather-related power failure caused a delay at halftime during No. 18 Buffalo’s home game against Ball State.

A large portion of the lights went out inside Buffalo’s Alumni Arena Tuesday night, just over three minutes into halftime at around the same time a large flash of lightning lit up the sky outside.

The lights slowly began turning back on after about a 10-minute delay. Teams were given an additional 5 minutes to warm up, making the total delay about 20 minutes.

Buffalo led 35-22 at the half.

Buffalo is being hit by a lake-effect snowstorm coming in off Lake Erie with forecasts projecting the region getting from 1 to 2 feet of snow through Wednesday night.

It’s not unusual for lightning to occur during lake-effect storms.

