Prairie View A&M controls turnover-prone Grambling in win

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gary Blackston scored 21 points with eight rebounds, Dennis Jones scored 16 and Prairie View A&M capitalized on Grambling miscues for an 83-66 win on Monday night.

The Panthers (7-11, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) now have won six straight, the longest streak during coach Bryron Smith’s tenure. Prairie View won five straight last year.

Taishaun Johnson made a pair of free throws to give Prairie View a 19-13 lead and that started a 19-4 run for the Panthers. They led 48-19 at halftime with 18-made field goals as they distributed 11 assists. Eight different players entered the scoring column as Grambling (9-10, 3-3) turned it over 18 times while shooting 7 of 15 from the field.

Johnson and Devonte Patterson each scored 13 for the Panthers.

Ivy Smith Jr. scored 17 points for Grambling, which finished with 26 turnovers and 29 fouls, and Axel Mpoyo scored 10 with 11 rebounds. The Tigers never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

