Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Prairie View A&M controls turnover-prone Grambling in win

January 21, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gary Blackston scored 21 points with eight rebounds, Dennis Jones scored 16 and Prairie View A&M capitalized on Grambling miscues for an 83-66 win on Monday night.

The Panthers (7-11, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) now have won six straight, the longest streak during coach Bryron Smith’s tenure. Prairie View won five straight last year.

Taishaun Johnson made a pair of free throws to give Prairie View a 19-13 lead and that started a 19-4 run for the Panthers. They led 48-19 at halftime with 18-made field goals as they distributed 11 assists. Eight different players entered the scoring column as Grambling (9-10, 3-3) turned it over 18 times while shooting 7 of 15 from the field.

Johnson and Devonte Patterson each scored 13 for the Panthers.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ivy Smith Jr. scored 17 points for Grambling, which finished with 26 turnovers and 29 fouls, and Axel Mpoyo scored 10 with 11 rebounds. The Tigers never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference