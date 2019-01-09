Listen Live Sports

Predators-Blackhawks Sum

January 9, 2019 10:43 pm
 
Nashville 2 1 0 1—4
Chicago 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 9 (Ekholm, Fiala), 6:49. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 21 (Kane, Gustafsson), 17:51 (pp). 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 13 (Subban, Johansen), 17:59.

Second Period_4, Nashville, Forsberg 15 (Johansen, Josi), 16:26 (pp). 5, Chicago, Toews 18 (Kruger, Dahlstrom), 19:40 (sh).

Third Period_6, Chicago, Anisimov 8 (Keith, Kane), 17:39.

Overtime_7, Nashville, Forsberg 16 (Jarnkrok, Ekholm), 1:00.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 17-11-8-1_37. Chicago 13-11-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 17-10-2 (31 shots-28 saves). Chicago, Delia 3-1-2 (37-33).

A_21,255 (19,717). T_2:27.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Tony Sericolo.

