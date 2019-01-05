Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Canadiens Sums

January 5, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 2 1 1—4
Montreal 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 13 (Ekholm, Subban), 10:44. 2, Nashville, Ekholm 4 (Jarnkrok, Grimaldi), 19:24. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Weber 6 (Kotkaniemi), 12:47. 4, Nashville, Smith 14 (Fiala, Subban), 13:05. Penalties_Chaput, MTL, (interference), 6:42; Nashville bench, served by Grimaldi (too many men on the ice), 15:06.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Arvidsson 12, 19:15. Penalties_Byron, MTL, (tripping), 3:53.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 16-11-5_32. Montreal 11-9-8_28.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 10-5-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Montreal, Price 16-11-4 (31-28).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument