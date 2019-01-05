Predators-Canadiens Sums

Nashville 2 1 1—4 Montreal 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 13 (Subban, Ekholm), 10:44. 2, Nashville, Ekholm 4 (Grimaldi, Jarnkrok), 19:24. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Weber 6 (Kotkaniemi), 12:47. 4, Nashville, Smith 14 (Subban, Fiala), 13:05. Penalties_Chaput, MTL, (interference), 6:42; Nashville bench, served by Grimaldi (too many men on the ice), 15:06.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Arvidsson 12, 19:15. Penalties_Byron, MTL, (tripping), 3:53.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 16-11-5_32. Montreal 11-9-8_28.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 10-5-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Montreal, Price 16-11-4 (31-28).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

