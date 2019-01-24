Predators-Golden Knights Sum

Nashville 0 2 0—2 Vegas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 15 (Stastny, Tuch), 8:03.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Johansen 9, 0:52. 3, Nashville, Bonino 14 (Ellis, Watson), 3:53.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 13-12-2_27. Vegas 18-16-14_48.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 5.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 12-6-1 (48 shots-47 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-14-4 (27-25).

A_18,477 (17,367). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.