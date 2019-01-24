Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Golden Knights Sum

January 24, 2019 1:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 0 2 0—2
Vegas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 15 (Stastny, Tuch), 8:03.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Johansen 9, 0:52. 3, Nashville, Bonino 14 (Ellis, Watson), 3:53.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 13-12-2_27. Vegas 18-16-14_48.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 5.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 12-6-1 (48 shots-47 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-14-4 (27-25).

A_18,477 (17,367). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service