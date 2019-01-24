Predators-Golden Knights Sums

Nashville 0 2 0—2 Vegas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 15 (Stastny, Tuch), 8:03. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (slashing), 16:23.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Johansen 9, 0:52. 3, Nashville, Bonino 14 (Ellis, Watson), 3:53. Penalties_Subban, NSH, (holding stick), 4:19; Merrill, VGK, (interference), 14:38; Reaves, VGK, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:33; Subban, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:33; Subban, NSH, served by Grimaldi, (roughing), 19:33.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (slashing), 2:36; Grimaldi, NSH, (holding), 11:31; Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 12:45; Ekholm, NSH, (delay of game), 13:21.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 13-12-2_27. Vegas 18-16-14_48.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 5.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 12-6-1 (48 shots-47 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-14-4 (27-25).

A_18,477 (17,367). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

