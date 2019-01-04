Listen Live Sports

Predators-Red Wings Sums

January 4, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Nashville 1 1 1 0—3
Detroit 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Nashville, Subban 3 (Grimaldi, Ekholm), 17:36. Penalties_Witkowski, DET, Major (fighting), 1:35; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 1:35; Arvidsson, NSH, (tripping), 18:49; Ericsson, DET, (interference), 18:49.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Smith 12 (Josi, Ellis), 3:01. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou 15 (Hronek), 4:24. 4, Detroit, Vanek 7 (Cholowski), 13:35. Penalties_Cholowski, DET, (tripping), 7:31; Hamhuis, NSH, (delay of game), 15:39; Vanek, DET, (interference), 17:27.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 10 (Nyquist), 11:57. 6, Nashville, Johansen 8 (Jarnkrok), 18:44. Penalties_Ericsson, DET, (holding), 13:41.

Overtime_7, Detroit, Larkin 18 (Hronek), 4:34. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (slashing), 0:51.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 6-12-10-2_30. Detroit 14-11-13-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 15-10-2 (39 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Howard 11-10-5 (30-27).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:37.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

