The Associated Press
 
Predators’ Ryan Johansen suspended 2 games for high-sticking

January 18, 2019 5:10 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen has received a two-game suspension without pay for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

The NHL announced Johansen’s suspension Friday. Johansen committed the penalty Thursday during the first period of the Predators’ 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Johansen will lose $86,021.50 due to the suspension. That money will go to the NHL players’ emergency assistance fund.

The 26-year-old Johansen has eight goals and 34 assists in 49 games this season.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

