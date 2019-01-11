Listen Live Sports

Predators’ Watson: Alcohol issues led to his arrest

January 11, 2019 3:07 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson says the arrest last year that led to his 18-game suspension came when he started drinking again after 23 months of sobriety.

Watson said Friday in an Instagram post that he’s been dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism since the age of 18. Watson said he entered the NHL’s substance abuse program after his June 16 arrest and added that “I am currently sober and committed to living a healthy lifestyle so that I can be the father, partner, teammate and person I want to be.”

Watson pleaded no contest July 24 to domestic assault and agreed to a judicial diversion program.

His girlfriend, Jenn Guardino, issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident and saying Watson would never hit or abuse her.

___

