By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 6½ (202) at CLEVELAND at WASHINGTON 6 (230) Atlanta at CHARLOTTE 1½ (221½) Dallas at BROOKLYN 1 (229½) New Orleans at BOSTON 6 (219½) Minnesota at MEMPHIS 6 (198½) Detroit at CHICAGO 2 (199) Orlando Philadelphia 5 (227½) at PHOENIX Oklahoma City 6 (227½) at LA LAKERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 23 Tulane at MARYLAND 1½ Nebraska at XAVIER 3½ Seton Hall at NORTH CAROLINA 16½ Harvard at WAKE FOREST 8 Cornell Drake 2½ at EVANSVILLE Texas Tech 4½ at WEST VIRGINIA at BUTLER 8½ Georgetown at UCF 4½ Temple at BRADLEY 7½ N. Iowa at VALPARAISO 2½ Illinois St at SMU 14 East Carolina at HOUSTON 10½ Tulsa at S. ILLINOIS 6 Missouri St UCONN 3½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at VILLANOVA 12 Depaul at MICHIGAN ST 12½ Northwestern Iowa St 4½ at OKLAHOMA ST at KANSAS ST 2 Texas at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 7½ Indiana St at KANSAS 8 Oklahoma New Mexico 1 at AIR FORCE Boise St 4½ at WYOMING Fresno St 14 at SAN JOSE ST at UNLV 8½ Colorado St at NEVADA 9½ Utah St National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -172 at DETROIT +160 Pittsburgh -143 at NY RANGERS +133 Vancouver -127 at OTTAWA +117 at DALLAS -165 New Jersey +155 at ARIZONA -110 Edmonton +100 San Jose -121 at COLORADO +111 College Football Monday National Championship Game FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Santa ClaraAlabama (-9) -5½ NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 3 2 (48) Indianapolis at DALLAS 1 1 (44) Seattle Playoffs Sunday at BALTIMORE 1 2½ (41½) LA Chargers at CHICAGO 4 6 (41) Philadelphia

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.