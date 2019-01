By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 2½ (216½) Toronto Denver 3½ (227) at SACRAMENTO at GOLDEN STATE 8 (224) Houston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Southern Miss 5½ at RICE at TROY 5½ Coastal Carolina at PURDUE 10 Iowa at DREXEL 7½ Elon at OLD DOMINION 7 Marshall NC State 2 at MIAMI Wright St 6 at DETROIT at INDIANA 11½ Illinois Coll. Of Charleston 6½ at TOWSON at MICHIGAN 11 Penn St at JAMES MADISON 3 UNC-Wilmington William & Mary 1½ at DELAWARE N. Kentucky 4 at OAKLAND at ST. JOSEPH’S 7½ George Mason W Kentucky 8 at CHARLOTTE FIU 2 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at SOUTH ALABAMA 2 Appalachian St at UAB 6½ FAU at MILWAUKEE 3½ Cleveland St at NORTH TEXAS 4½ Louisiana Tech at TEXAS STATE 3 Georgia Southern at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 10½ Arkansas St at GREEN BAY 12½ Youngstown St at ARIZONA ST 11 Utah at UTSA 5½ UTEP Georgia St 5½ at TEXAS-ARLINGTON at LOUISIANA-MONROE 6 UALR at WISCONSIN 9½ Minnesota at ARIZONA 6½ Colorado at SAN FRANCISCO 2 Saint Mary’s CA at MEMPHIS 7 Wichita St San Diego 6 at SANTA CLARA at SOUTHERN CAL 11½ California Loyola Marymount 2½ at PEPPERDINE at UCLA 8 Stanford BYU 4½ at PACIFIC National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -167 Minnesota +157 at BOSTON -155 Calgary +145 at PHILADELPHIA -114 Carolina +104 Florida -109 at BUFFALO -101 at MONTREAL -185 Vancouver +170 at NY ISLANDERS -170 Chicago +158 at ST. LOUIS -105 Washington -105 Tampa Bay -180 at LOS ANGELES +165 College Football Monday National Championship Game FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Santa ClaraAlabama (-9) -5 NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 3 1½ (48½) Indianapolis at DALLAS 1 2 (43) Seattle Playoffs Sunday at BALTIMORE 1 2½ (41½) LA Chargers at CHICAGO 4 6 (41) Philadelphia

