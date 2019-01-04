|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|5
|(215)
|Dallas
|Utah
|8
|(208)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MEMPHIS
|4
|(203½)
|Brooklyn
|at MIAMI
|7
|(213)
|Washington
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|(211½)
|Orlando
|Indiana
|6½
|(201)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at MILWAUKEE
|13½
|(230½)
|Atlanta
|LA Clippers
|4
|(234)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at LA LAKERS
|7½
|(224½)
|New
|York
|at PORTLAND
|1
|(223)
|Oklahoma
|City
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|SMU
|10½
|at
|TULANE
|at ILL.-CHICAGO
|3½
|IUPUI
|at TOLEDO
|4½
|Ball
|St
|Buffalo
|10
|at
|E.
|MICHIGAN
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-130
|Winnipeg
|+120
|Columbus
|-121
|at
|CAROLINA
|+111
|Nashville
|-185
|at
|DETROIT
|+170
|at DALLAS
|-110
|Washington
|+100
|at ARIZONA
|-117
|New
|Jersey
|+107
|at COLORADO
|-217
|NY
|Rangers
|+197
|Las Vegas
|-128
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+118
|College Football
|Monday National Championship Game
|at Santa Clara
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|ALABAMA
|9
|5
|(59½)
|Clemson
|NFL
|Playoffs Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON
|3
|1
|(48)
|Indianapolis
|at DALLAS
|1
|2
|(43)
|Seattle
|Playoffs Sunday
|at BALTIMORE
|1
|3
|(41½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at CHICAGO
|4
|6½
|(41)
|Philadelphia
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
