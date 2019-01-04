Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

January 4, 2019 11:36 am
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 5 (215) Dallas
Utah 8 (208) at CLEVELAND
at MEMPHIS 4 (203½) Brooklyn
at MIAMI 7 (213) Washington
at MINNESOTA (211½) Orlando
Indiana (201) at CHICAGO
at MILWAUKEE 13½ (230½) Atlanta
LA Clippers 4 (234) at PHOENIX
at LA LAKERS (224½) New York
at PORTLAND 1 (223) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
SMU 10½ at TULANE
at ILL.-CHICAGO IUPUI
at TOLEDO Ball St
Buffalo 10 at E. MICHIGAN
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -130 Winnipeg +120
Columbus -121 at CAROLINA +111
Nashville -185 at DETROIT +170
at DALLAS -110 Washington +100
at ARIZONA -117 New Jersey +107
at COLORADO -217 NY Rangers +197
Las Vegas -128 at ANAHEIM +118
College Football
Monday National Championship Game
at Santa Clara
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
ALABAMA 9 5 (59½) Clemson
NFL
Playoffs Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON 3 1 (48) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 1 2 (43) Seattle
Playoffs Sunday
at BALTIMORE 1 3 (41½) LA Chargers
at CHICAGO 4 (41) Philadelphia

