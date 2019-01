By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 9½ (218½) Charlotte Utah 1 (209½) at DETROIT at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Dallas New Orleans 7 (223) at CLEVELAND at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Memphis Houston 1 (216½) at PORTLAND Golden State 7½ (239) at SACRAMENTO COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN PK UCF at DUKE 17½ Clemson Michigan St 1½ at OHIO STATE North Carolina 10 at PITTSBURGH Kentucky 4½ at ALABAMA at NOTRE DAME PK Syracuse at BUTLER 3 Creighton at VIRGINIA TECH 16½ Boston College St. John’s 2 at GEORGETOWN Cincinnati 14 at EAST CAROLINA N. Kentucky 4½ at DETROIT at GREEN BAY 9 Cleveland St at UMASS 9½ La Salle at OHIO 3 N. Illinois at ARIZONA 9½ Utah at MISSOURI ST 4½ Valparaiso at GEORGIA TECH 8½ Wake Forest at MIAMI (OHIO) 5½ Cent. Michigan at AKRON 11 W. Michigan Va Commonwealth 6½ at FORDHAM at TOWSON 2 UNC-Wilmington at OKLAHOMA 11 Oklahoma St at TEXAS TECH 12½ Kansas St Villanova 2½ at PROVIDENCE at INDIANA ST 5½ Bradley Maryland 3 at RUTGERS Loyola of Chicago 1 at DRAKE at VIRGINIA 9½ Florida St at LOUISIANA-MONROE 8½ Arkansas St Louisiana Tech 9 at RICE at TROY 6 Appalachian St at OAKLAND 1 Wright St Georgia Southern 4 at TEXAS-ARLINGTON at TENNESSEE 15½ Georgia Marshall 7 at CHARLOTTE at TCU 8½ Baylor William & Mary 2½ at DREXEL at SOUTH ALABAMA 2½ Coastal Carolina at HOFSTRA 6½ Northeastern FAU 1 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at ILLINOIS ST 4 Evansville at UCLA 13 California at IOWA ST 1 Kansas at TEXAS STATE 3 Georgia St at MILWAUKEE 6 Youngstown St Pennsylvania 2 at PRINCETON at NORTH TEXAS 7 Southern Miss at TEXAS A&M 3 Arkansas at ARIZONA ST 7 Colorado at TULSA 7½ South Florida at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 13 Portland at DAVIDSON 10½ Duquesne at KENT ST 7 Bowling Green Coll. Of Charleston 8½ at JAMES MADISON at OLD DOMINION 4½ W Kentucky at FLORIDA 15 South Carolina at DELAWARE 8½ Elon at OREGON 5½ Oregon St San Francisco 8 at PEPPERDINE S. Illinois 1 at N. IOWA Nevada 13½ at NEW MEXICO at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 9½ UALR at UAB 5½ FIU at VANDERBILT 1 Mississippi at UTEP 1½ UTSA at UTAH ST 18½ Air Force at TEXAS 8 West Virginia at GONZAGA 24½ Santa Clara at BOISE ST 1½ San Diego St at FRESNO ST 16½ Colorado St Yale 8 at CS NORTHRIDGE at UNLV 11 Wyoming at SAINT MARY’S CA 7 BYU at WASHINGTON OFF Washington St at SAN DIEGO 8 Pacific National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -160 at OTTAWA +150 Calgary -124 at PHILADELPHIA +114 at BOSTON -195 Buffalo +180 at FLORIDA OFF Columbus OFF at TORONTO OFF Vancouver OFF at MONTREAL OFF Nashville OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF NY Islanders OFF Edmonton -107 at LOS ANGELES -103 Tampa Bay -113 at SAN JOSE +103 College Football Monday National Championship Game At Santa Clara FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG ALABAMA -9 -5½ (58½) Clemson NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 3 1 (48) Indianapolis at DALLAS 1 2 (43) Seattle Playoffs Sunday at BALTIMORE 1 3 (41½) LA Chargers at CHICAGO 4 6½ (41½) Philadelphia

