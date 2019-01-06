|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Antonio
|3
|(214)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BOSTON
|10
|(218½)
|Brooklyn
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5½
|(213½)
|Memphis
|at MILWAUKEE
|5½
|(221½)
|Utah
|at HOUSTON
|1
|(215)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SACRAMENTO
|5
|(224)
|Orlando
|at PORTLAND
|11½
|(220½)
|New
|York
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-117
|St.
|Louis
|+107
|at MONTREAL
|-120
|Minnesota
|+110
|Calgary
|-170
|at
|CHICAGO
|+158
|at SAN JOSE
|-225
|Los
|Angeles
|+205
|College Football
|Monday National Championship Game
|At Santa Clara
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Alabama-9-5½(57½)CLEMSON
|NFL
|Playoffs Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|5½
|(56½)
|Indianapolis
|Playoffs Sunday
|at NEW ENGLAND
|5
|4½
|(47)
|LA
|Chargers
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.