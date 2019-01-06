NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio 3 (214) at DETROIT at BOSTON 10 (218½) Brooklyn at NEW ORLEANS 5½ (213½) Memphis at MILWAUKEE 5½ (221½) Utah at HOUSTON 1 (215) Denver at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 5 (224) Orlando at PORTLAND 11½ (220½) New York National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO OFF Nashville OFF at PHILADELPHIA -117 St. Louis +107 at MONTREAL -120 Minnesota +110 Calgary -170 at CHICAGO +158 at SAN JOSE -225 Los Angeles +205 College Football Monday National Championship Game FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Championship Game At Santa ClaraAlabama (-9) -5½ NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5 5½ (56½) Indianapolis at LA RAMS 7½ 7 (49) Dallas Playoffs Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 5 4½ (47) LA Chargers at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.