Pregame.com Line

January 6, 2019 8:22 pm
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
San Antonio 3 (214) at DETROIT
at BOSTON 10 (218½) Brooklyn
at NEW ORLEANS (213½) Memphis
at MILWAUKEE (221½) Utah
at HOUSTON 1 (215) Denver
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO 5 (224) Orlando
at PORTLAND 11½ (220½) New York
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO OFF Nashville OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -117 St. Louis +107
at MONTREAL -120 Minnesota +110
Calgary -170 at CHICAGO +158
at SAN JOSE -225 Los Angeles +205
College Football
Monday National Championship Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Championship Game At Santa ClaraAlabama (-9) -5½
NFL
Playoffs Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 5 (56½) Indianapolis
at LA RAMS 7 (49) Dallas
Playoffs Sunday
at NEW ENGLAND 5 (47) LA Chargers
at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

