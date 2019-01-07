Listen Live Sports

January 7, 2019
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
San Antonio (213) at DETROIT
at BOSTON (220½) Brooklyn
at NEW ORLEANS (214) Memphis
at MILWAUKEE (222½) Utah
at HOUSTON (215) Denver
at DALLAS 8 (222½) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO (222) Orlando
at PORTLAND 12 (221½) New York
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -145 Nashville +135
at PHILADELPHIA -115 St. Louis +105
at MONTREAL -120 Minnesota +110
Calgary -175 at CHICAGO +163
at SAN JOSE -220 Los Angeles +200
College Football
Monday National Championship Game
At Santa Clara
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Alabama-9-5½(57½)CLEMSON
NFL
Playoffs Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 5 6 (57) Indianapolis
at LA RAMS 7 (49) Dallas
Playoffs Sunday
at NEW ENGLAND 5 (47) LA Chargers
at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

