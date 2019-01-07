NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio 3½ (213) at DETROIT at BOSTON 9½ (220½) Brooklyn at NEW ORLEANS 5½ (214) Memphis at MILWAUKEE 5½ (222½) Utah at HOUSTON 1½ (215) Denver at DALLAS 8 (222½) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 5½ (222) Orlando at PORTLAND 12 (221½) New York National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -145 Nashville +135 at PHILADELPHIA -115 St. Louis +105 at MONTREAL -120 Minnesota +110 Calgary -175 at CHICAGO +163 at SAN JOSE -220 Los Angeles +200 College Football Monday National Championship Game At Santa Clara FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama-9-5½(57½)CLEMSON NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5 6 (57) Indianapolis at LA RAMS 7½ 7 (49) Dallas Playoffs Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 5 4½ (47) LA Chargers at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

