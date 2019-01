By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Washington Indiana 10½ (208) at CLEVELAND at TORONTO 14½ (228) Atlanta at MIAMI 1½ (209½) Denver at OKLAHOMA CITY 8 (224½) Minnesota at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Sacramento at GOLDEN STATE 17½ (230) New York at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (230½) Charlotte COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Duke 20½ at WAKE FOREST at MINNESOTA 2 Maryland Iowa St 3 at BAYLOR at CENT. MICHIGAN PK Akron at KENT ST 6½ W. Michigan at BOWLING GREEN 4½ Ohio Texas 3½ at OKLAHOMA ST at BUFFALO 9½ Toledo at KENTUCKY 12½ Texas A&M at BALL ST 11½ E. Michigan Tennessee 8 at MISSOURI at INDIANA ST 8 Missouri St at VILLANOVA 6 St. John’s at MIAMI (OHIO) 1½ N. Illinois at DRAKE 2½ S. Illinois at VALPARAISO 3½ Bradley at ILLINOIS ST 6 N. Iowa Loyola of Chicago 6 at EVANSVILLE Mississippi St 6½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at NC STATE 1 North Carolina at TEXAS TECH 6½ Oklahoma at LSU 6 Alabama at MICHIGAN ST 8 Purdue at SAN DIEGO ST 11½ Wyoming at NEW MEXICO 4 UNLV National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON OFF Minnesota OFF at NY ISLANDERS -123 Carolina +113 at PITTSBURGH -182 Florida +167 at BUFFALO OFF New Jersey OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF at DETROIT OFF Montreal OFF at TAMPA BAY -176 Columbus +164 at WINNIPEG -161 Colorado +151 at ST. LOUIS -106 Dallas -104 at LAS VEGAS -250 NY Rangers +220 at SAN JOSE OFF Edmonton OFF NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5 5 (57) Indianapolis at LA RAMS 7½ 7 (49) Dallas Playoffs Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 5 4 (46) LA Chargers at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.