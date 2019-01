By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 6 (230) at WASHINGTON at PHILADELPHIA 12 (232) Atlanta Indiana 8½ (218½) at NEW YORK at TORONTO 9½ (222½) Brooklyn at HOUSTON 13½ (216) Cleveland at MINNESOTA 5 (224½) Dallas at UTAH 8 (216) LA Lakers at PORTLAND 6 (222) Charlotte at GOLDEN STATE 15 (219) Chicago COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 6 Indiana at N. KENTUCKY 5 Wright St at WISCONSIN 2½ Purdue National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -120 Buffalo +110 at WINNIPEG -205 Detroit +185 at CALGARY -230 Florida +210 Pittsburgh -133 at ANAHEIM +123 NFL Playoffs Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5 5½ (57) Indianapolis at LA RAMS 7½ 7 (49½) Dallas Playoffs Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 5 4 (47½) LA Chargers at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

