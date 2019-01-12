Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

January 12, 2019 5:19 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
Toronto (227½) at WASHINGTON
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
Houston (213½) at ORLANDO
Golden State (228) at DALLAS
at DENVER (217) Portland
at LA LAKERS (217½) Cleveland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CREIGHTON 1 Villanova
at XAVIER 1 Butler
Michigan St 5 at PENN ST
at DAYTON 10½ UMass
at UCF 18½ East Carolina
at N. IOWA PK Drake
at RHODE ISLAND 6 George Mason
Memphis 10 at TULANE
at MICHIGAN 12½ Northwestern
at OREGON SOUTHERN CAL
at OREGON ST 3 UCLA
at SOUTH CAROLINA OFF Missouri
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Nashville -120 at CAROLINA +110
at WINNIPEG -190 Anaheim +175
at COLUMBUS OFF NY Rangers OFF
Tampa Bay -150 at NY ISLANDERS +140
at VANCOUVER -111 Florida +101
at CALGARY -254 Arizona +224
NFL
Playoffs Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 5 4 (47½) LA Chargers
at NEW ORLEANS 10 8 (51) Philadelphia

