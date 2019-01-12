|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|6½
|(227½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|Houston
|5½
|(213½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Golden State
|5½
|(228)
|at
|DALLAS
|at DENVER
|4½
|(217)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|9½
|(217½)
|Cleveland
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CREIGHTON
|1
|Villanova
|at XAVIER
|1
|Butler
|Michigan St
|5
|at
|PENN
|ST
|at DAYTON
|10½
|UMass
|at UCF
|18½
|East
|Carolina
|at N. IOWA
|PK
|Drake
|at RHODE ISLAND
|6
|George
|Mason
|Memphis
|10
|at
|TULANE
|at MICHIGAN
|12½
|Northwestern
|at OREGON
|5½
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|at OREGON ST
|3
|UCLA
|at SOUTH CAROLINA
|OFF
|Missouri
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Nashville
|-120
|at
|CAROLINA
|+110
|at WINNIPEG
|-190
|Anaheim
|+175
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|NY
|Rangers
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-150
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+140
|at VANCOUVER
|-111
|Florida
|+101
|at CALGARY
|-254
|Arizona
|+224
|NFL
|Playoffs Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|5
|4
|(47½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at NEW ORLEANS
|10
|8
|(51)
|Philadelphia
