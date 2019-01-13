Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

January 13, 2019 5:13 pm
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (221) at BROOKLYN
at HOUSTON (204½) Memphis
at SAN ANTONIO (223½) Charlotte
at UTAH 8 (209½) Detroit
at SACRAMENTO 2 (227½) Portland
at LA CLIPPERS (239) New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at INDIANA Nebraska
at DUKE OFF Syracuse
Florida St 5 at PITTSBURGH
at MARYLAND 3 Wisconsin
at KANSAS Texas
at OKLAHOMA ST Baylor
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO OFF Colorado OFF
Minnesota -118 at PHILADELPHIA +108
at WASHINGTON OFF St. Louis OFF
at NEW JERSEY -149 Chicago +139
at BOSTON -170 Montreal +158
at EDMONTON -119 Buffalo +109
NFL
Playoffs Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (57) New England

