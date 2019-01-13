NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 4½ (221) at BROOKLYN at HOUSTON 6½ (204½) Memphis at SAN ANTONIO 8½ (223½) Charlotte at UTAH 8 (209½) Detroit at SACRAMENTO 2 (227½) Portland at LA CLIPPERS 2½ (239) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA 1½ Nebraska at DUKE OFF Syracuse Florida St 5 at PITTSBURGH at MARYLAND 3 Wisconsin at KANSAS 8½ Texas at OKLAHOMA ST 3½ Baylor National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO OFF Colorado OFF Minnesota -118 at PHILADELPHIA +108 at WASHINGTON OFF St. Louis OFF at NEW JERSEY -149 Chicago +139 at BOSTON -170 Montreal +158 at EDMONTON -119 Buffalo +109 NFL Playoffs Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (57) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (57) New England

