|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|4½
|(221)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|at HOUSTON
|6½
|(204½)
|Memphis
|at SAN ANTONIO
|8½
|(223½)
|Charlotte
|at UTAH
|8
|(209½)
|Detroit
|at SACRAMENTO
|2
|(227½)
|Portland
|at LA CLIPPERS
|2½
|(239)
|New
|Orleans
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|1½
|Nebraska
|at DUKE
|OFF
|Syracuse
|Florida St
|5
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at MARYLAND
|3
|Wisconsin
|at KANSAS
|8½
|Texas
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|3½
|Baylor
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-118
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|-149
|Chicago
|+139
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Montreal
|+158
|at EDMONTON
|-119
|Buffalo
|+109
|NFL
|Playoffs Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(57)
|LA
|Rams
|at KANSAS CITY
|3
|3
|(57)
|New
|England
