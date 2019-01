By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (206½) Orlando at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Toronto at HOUSTON 4 (221½) Brooklyn at DALLAS 1 (218½) San Antonio at PORTLAND 12½ (217½) Cleveland at GOLDEN STATE 6 (240) New Orleans at LA CLIPPERS 2 (222) Utah COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at RHODE ISLAND 6½ St. Bonaventure at ST. JOHN’S 3 Creighton at UMASS 2 George Mason Auburn 6½ at TEXAS A&M at VANDERBILT 4 South Carolina Temple 8 at EAST CAROLINA at RICHMOND 3 Duquesne at OKLAHOMA 6½ Kansas St at LOUISVILLE 12 Boston College at TULSA 2½ UCONN at PENN ST 2 Iowa at LA SALLE 6 George Washington at VA COMMONWEALTH 4½ Dayton at BRADLEY 1½ Drake at MISSOURI ST 2½ Evansville at N. IOWA 2 Indiana St Butler 3 at DEPAUL Houston 1½ at SMU at MISSOURI PK Alabama at TEXAS TECH 5 Iowa St at CLEMSON 7½ Georgia Tech Minnesota 2 at ILLINOIS UCF 3 at WICHITA ST Utah St 16 at SAN JOSE ST at UC IRVINE 10 Long Beach St UNLV 3½ at AIR FORCE National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -171 at OTTAWA +159 Boston -133 at PHILADELPHIA +123 at CALGARY -205 Buffalo +185 at ARIZONA OFF San Jose OFF at VANCOUVER -111 Edmonton +101 NFL Playoffs Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (56½) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (55) New England

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.