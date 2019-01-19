Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

January 19, 2019
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (219) Charlotte
at MINNESOTA 10½ (227½) Phoenix
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Florida St at BOSTON COLLEGE
at MARQUETTE OFF Providence
at IOWA OFF Illinois
Duquesne at GEORGE WASHINGTON
at DRAKE Missouri St
at S. ILLINOIS 8 Bradley
at UTAH 4 Colorado
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -172 at CHICAGO +160
at NY ISLANDERS OFF Anaheim OFF
at VANCOUVER OFF Detroit OFF
at TORONTO -250 Arizona +220
Carolina -111 at EDMONTON +101
NFL
Playoffs Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (56½) LA Rams
at KANSAS CITY 3 3 (56) New England

