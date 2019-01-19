|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|7½
|(219)
|Charlotte
|at MINNESOTA
|10½
|(227½)
|Phoenix
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Florida St
|6½
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|at MARQUETTE
|OFF
|Providence
|at IOWA
|OFF
|Illinois
|Duquesne
|2½
|at
|GEORGE
|WASHINGTON
|at DRAKE
|4½
|Missouri
|St
|at S. ILLINOIS
|8
|Bradley
|at UTAH
|4
|Colorado
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-172
|at
|CHICAGO
|+160
|at NY ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at VANCOUVER
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-250
|Arizona
|+220
|Carolina
|-111
|at
|EDMONTON
|+101
|NFL
|Playoffs Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
|at KANSAS CITY
|3
|3
|(56)
|New
|England
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
