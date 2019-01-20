|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|9
|(227)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Chicago
|2
|(213½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at MILWAUKEE
|11½
|(227)
|Dallas
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at BROOKLYN
|3
|(230)
|Sacramento
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at BOSTON
|7½
|(215)
|Miami
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5
|(234)
|Houston
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Golden State
|10½
|(235)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Old Dominion
|8
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at MICHIGAN ST
|8½
|Maryland
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|5
|Virginia
|Tech
|Nebraska
|8
|at
|RUTGERS
|at GEORGETOWN
|PK
|Creighton
|at W KENTUCKY
|4½
|Marshall
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|1
|Baylor
|at KANSAS
|4½
|Iowa
|St
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-113
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+103
|at LAS VEGAS
|-168
|Minnesota
|+158
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|NFL
|Super Bowl
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|1½
|(58)
|LA
|Rams
