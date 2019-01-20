Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

January 20, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City 9 (227) at NEW YORK
Chicago 2 (213½) at CLEVELAND
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Detroit
at MILWAUKEE 11½ (227) Dallas
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Orlando
at BROOKLYN 3 (230) Sacramento
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at BOSTON (215) Miami
at PHILADELPHIA 5 (234) Houston
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Portland
Golden State 10½ (235) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Old Dominion 8 at CHARLOTTE
at MICHIGAN ST Maryland
at NORTH CAROLINA 5 Virginia Tech
Nebraska 8 at RUTGERS
at GEORGETOWN PK Creighton
at W KENTUCKY Marshall
at WEST VIRGINIA 1 Baylor
at KANSAS Iowa St
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO OFF Nashville OFF
St. Louis -113 at LOS ANGELES +103
at LAS VEGAS -168 Minnesota +158
at FLORIDA OFF San Jose OFF
NFL
Super Bowl
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (58) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference