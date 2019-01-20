NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 9 (227) at NEW YORK Chicago 2 (213½) at CLEVELAND at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Detroit at MILWAUKEE 11½ (227) Dallas at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Orlando at BROOKLYN 3 (230) Sacramento at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) New Orleans at BOSTON 7½ (215) Miami at PHILADELPHIA 5 (234) Houston at UTAH OFF (OFF) Portland Golden State 10½ (235) at LA LAKERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Old Dominion 8 at CHARLOTTE at MICHIGAN ST 8½ Maryland at NORTH CAROLINA 5 Virginia Tech Nebraska 8 at RUTGERS at GEORGETOWN PK Creighton at W KENTUCKY 4½ Marshall at WEST VIRGINIA 1 Baylor at KANSAS 4½ Iowa St National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO OFF Nashville OFF St. Louis -113 at LOS ANGELES +103 at LAS VEGAS -168 Minnesota +158 at FLORIDA OFF San Jose OFF NFL Super Bowl FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 1½ (58) LA Rams

