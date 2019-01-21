NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 9 (226½) at NEW YORK Chicago 2½ (212½) at CLEVELAND at WASHINGTON 5½ (215½) Detroit at MILWAUKEE 11½ (225) Dallas at ATLANTA 1 (221) Orlando at BROOKLYN 3½ (230) Sacramento at MEMPHIS 3 (218½) New Orleans at BOSTON 8 (212½) Miami at PHILADELPHIA 4 (233½) Houston at UTAH 5 (218) Portland Golden State 12 (232½) at LA LAKERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Old Dominion 7½ at CHARLOTTE at MICHIGAN ST 9 Maryland at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ Virginia Tech Nebraska 8 at RUTGERS at GEORGETOWN 1½ Creighton at W KENTUCKY 5 Marshall at WEST VIRGINIA 3 Baylor at KANSAS 5½ Iowa St National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -105 Nashville -105 St. Louis -118 at LOS ANGELES +108 at LAS VEGAS -168 Minnesota +158 San Jose -126 at FLORIDA +116 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday February 3 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 1½ (58) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

