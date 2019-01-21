Listen Live Sports

January 21, 2019 11:22 am
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City 9 (226½) at NEW YORK
Chicago (212½) at CLEVELAND
at WASHINGTON (215½) Detroit
at MILWAUKEE 11½ (225) Dallas
at ATLANTA 1 (221) Orlando
at BROOKLYN (230) Sacramento
at MEMPHIS 3 (218½) New Orleans
at BOSTON 8 (212½) Miami
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (233½) Houston
at UTAH 5 (218) Portland
Golden State 12 (232½) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Old Dominion at CHARLOTTE
at MICHIGAN ST 9 Maryland
at NORTH CAROLINA Virginia Tech
Nebraska 8 at RUTGERS
at GEORGETOWN Creighton
at W KENTUCKY 5 Marshall
at WEST VIRGINIA 3 Baylor
at KANSAS Iowa St
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -105 Nashville -105
St. Louis -118 at LOS ANGELES +108
at LAS VEGAS -168 Minnesota +158
San Jose -126 at FLORIDA +116
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday February 3
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (58) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

