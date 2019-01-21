|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|9
|(226½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Chicago
|2½
|(212½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at WASHINGTON
|5½
|(215½)
|Detroit
|at MILWAUKEE
|11½
|(225)
|Dallas
|at ATLANTA
|1
|(221)
|Orlando
|at BROOKLYN
|3½
|(230)
|Sacramento
|at MEMPHIS
|3
|(218½)
|New
|Orleans
|at BOSTON
|8
|(212½)
|Miami
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|(233½)
|Houston
|at UTAH
|5
|(218)
|Portland
|Golden State
|12
|(232½)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Old Dominion
|7½
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at MICHIGAN ST
|9
|Maryland
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|4½
|Virginia
|Tech
|Nebraska
|8
|at
|RUTGERS
|at GEORGETOWN
|1½
|Creighton
|at W KENTUCKY
|5
|Marshall
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|3
|Baylor
|at KANSAS
|5½
|Iowa
|St
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-105
|Nashville
|-105
|St. Louis
|-118
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+108
|at LAS VEGAS
|-168
|Minnesota
|+158
|San Jose
|-126
|at
|FLORIDA
|+116
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday February 3
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|1½
|(58)
|LA
|Rams
