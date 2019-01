By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 6 (218) Toronto at BOSTON 17 (216½) Cleveland at BROOKLYN 6 (219) Orlando Houston 7 (225½) at NEW YORK at MIAMI 5 (216½) LA Clippers at PHILADELPHIA 4 (226) San Antonio at NEW ORLEANS 4 (221) Detroit at CHICAGO 2 (223½) Atlanta Charlotte 1½ (208½) at MEMPHIS at UTAH 3½ (216½) Denver COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 3½ Providence Purdue 1½ at OHIO STATE at UMASS 3½ St. Bonaventure at FORDHAM 2½ La Salle at DAVIDSON 15 George Washington at ST. JOSEPH’S 4 Richmond at TCU 1½ Texas at INDIANA ST 2½ Valparaiso at DAYTON 8 George Mason at RHODE ISLAND 1½ Va Commonwealth at BRADLEY PK Illinois St Tennessee 8½ at VANDERBILT at LSU 11 Georgia at FAU 1 FIU Saint Louis 1 at DUQUESNE at S. ILLINOIS 7 N. Iowa at DRAKE 7 Evansville at HOUSTON 18 East Carolina UCF 12 at TULANE at MARQUETTE 8½ Depaul at ARKANSAS 7 Missouri Loyola of Chicago 2 at MISSOURI ST Oklahoma 2 at OKLAHOMA ST Wisconsin 4 at ILLINOIS at WYOMING 6 San Jose St at CAL POLY 2½ UC Riverside at CS NORTHRIDGE 1½ Long Beach St at NEVADA 19 Colorado St UC Irvine 2½ at HAWAII National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -210 Arizona +190 at TORONTO -190 Washington +175 at COLORADO -127 Minnesota +117 at LAS VEGAS -128 Nashville +118 St. Louis -125 at ANAHEIM +115 at VANCOUVER -111 Carolina +101 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday February 3 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 2½ (57½) LA Rams

