|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|4
|(217½)
|Washington
|Miami
|9
|(210)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at BROOKLYN
|10½
|(224)
|New
|York
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at MILWAUKEE
|11
|(228½)
|Charlotte
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at UTAH
|10
|(222)
|Minnesota
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Michigan
|4
|at
|INDIANA
|Buffalo
|9
|at
|KENT
|ST
|at YALE
|7
|Brown
|at CREIGHTON
|2½
|Butler
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday February 3
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(57)
|LA
|Rams
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
