Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

January 24, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 4 (217½) Washington
Miami 9 (210) at CLEVELAND
at BROOKLYN 10½ (224) New York
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Toronto
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Detroit
at MILWAUKEE 11 (228½) Charlotte
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at UTAH 10 (222) Minnesota
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan 4 at INDIANA
Buffalo 9 at KENT ST
at YALE 7 Brown
at CREIGHTON Butler
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday February 3
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (57) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.