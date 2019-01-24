NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 4 (217½) Washington Miami 9 (210) at CLEVELAND at BROOKLYN 10½ (224) New York at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Toronto at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Sacramento at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Detroit at MILWAUKEE 11 (228½) Charlotte at DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix at UTAH 10 (222) Minnesota COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan 4 at INDIANA Buffalo 9 at KENT ST at YALE 7 Brown at CREIGHTON 2½ Butler NFL Super Bowl – Sunday February 3 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 2½ (57) LA Rams

