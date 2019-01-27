NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 8½ (226) at INDIANA at CHARLOTTE 11½ (217½) New York at BOSTON 10 (220) Brooklyn Denver 5 (209½) at MEMPHIS at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Atlanta COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Duke 13½ at NOTRE DAME at OKLAHOMA 6½ Baylor at TEXAS TECH 4½ TCU National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Winnipeg OFF at COLUMBUS OFF Buffalo OFF NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 2½ (56½) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.