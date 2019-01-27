|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|8½
|(226)
|at
|INDIANA
|at CHARLOTTE
|11½
|(217½)
|New
|York
|at BOSTON
|10
|(220)
|Brooklyn
|Denver
|5
|(209½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Duke
|13½
|at
|NOTRE
|DAME
|at OKLAHOMA
|6½
|Baylor
|at TEXAS TECH
|4½
|TCU
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
