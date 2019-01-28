NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 8 (227½) at INDIANA at CHARLOTTE 12 (220½) New York at BOSTON 10½ (223) Brooklyn Denver 6 (208½) at MEMPHIS at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (231½) Atlanta COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Duke 14 at NOTRE DAME at OKLAHOMA 5½ Baylor at TEXAS TECH 5 TCU National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -126 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at PITTSBURGH -225 New Jersey +205 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 2½ (56½) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

