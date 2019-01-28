Listen Live Sports

January 28, 2019 11:26 am
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State 8 (227½) at INDIANA
at CHARLOTTE 12 (220½) New York
at BOSTON 10½ (223) Brooklyn
Denver 6 (208½) at MEMPHIS
at LA CLIPPERS (231½) Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Duke 14 at NOTRE DAME
at OKLAHOMA Baylor
at TEXAS TECH 5 TCU
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Winnipeg -126 at PHILADELPHIA +116
at PITTSBURGH -225 New Jersey +205
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (56½) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

