|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|8
|(227½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at CHARLOTTE
|12
|(220½)
|New
|York
|at BOSTON
|10½
|(223)
|Brooklyn
|Denver
|6
|(208½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(231½)
|Atlanta
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Duke
|14
|at
|NOTRE
|DAME
|at OKLAHOMA
|5½
|Baylor
|at TEXAS TECH
|5
|TCU
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Winnipeg
|-126
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-225
|New
|Jersey
|+205
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
