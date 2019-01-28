Listen Live Sports

January 28, 2019 6:00 pm
 
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Washington 6 (219) at CLEVELAND
Milwaukee (220) at DETROIT
Oklahoma City (221½) at ORLANDO
at BROOKLYN 7 (217) Chicago
at HOUSTON (233½) New Orleans
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Tennessee 9 at SOUTH CAROLINA
at ARKANSAS 7 Georgia
Kent St at W. MICHIGAN
Toledo 2 at MIAMI (OHIO)
at CENT. MICHIGAN 3 E. Michigan
at BUFFALO 12 Ball St
North Carolina at GEORGIA TECH
Virginia at NC STATE
at MARYLAND Northwestern
Kansas at TEXAS
at DAYTON 10½ St. Joseph’s
at N. ILLINOIS 7 Ohio
at VALPARAISO PK Missouri St
at NEBRASKA PK Wisconsin
at ALABAMA 2 Mississippi St
at CLEMSON Pittsburgh
at MICHIGAN 10 Ohio State
Kentucky at VANDERBILT
Boise St 1 at COLORADO ST
Nevada 10 at UNLV
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -173 Buffalo +161
at BOSTON -145 Winnipeg +135
at NY RANGERS -127 Philadelphia +117
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (56½) LA Rams

