|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Washington
|6
|(219)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Milwaukee
|6½
|(220)
|at
|DETROIT
|Oklahoma City
|5½
|(221½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at BROOKLYN
|7
|(217)
|Chicago
|at HOUSTON
|9½
|(233½)
|New
|Orleans
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Tennessee
|9
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|at ARKANSAS
|7
|Georgia
|Kent St
|2½
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|Toledo
|2
|at
|MIAMI
|(OHIO)
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|3
|E.
|Michigan
|at BUFFALO
|12
|Ball
|St
|North Carolina
|8½
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|Virginia
|8½
|at
|NC
|STATE
|at MARYLAND
|8½
|Northwestern
|Kansas
|1½
|at
|TEXAS
|at DAYTON
|10½
|St.
|Joseph’s
|at N. ILLINOIS
|7
|Ohio
|at VALPARAISO
|PK
|Missouri
|St
|at NEBRASKA
|PK
|Wisconsin
|at ALABAMA
|2
|Mississippi
|St
|at CLEMSON
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|at MICHIGAN
|10
|Ohio
|State
|Kentucky
|9½
|at
|VANDERBILT
|Boise St
|1
|at
|COLORADO
|ST
|Nevada
|10
|at
|UNLV
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-173
|Buffalo
|+161
|at BOSTON
|-145
|Winnipeg
|+135
|at NY RANGERS
|-127
|Philadelphia
|+117
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
