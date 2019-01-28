NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Washington 6 (219) at CLEVELAND Milwaukee 6½ (220) at DETROIT Oklahoma City 5½ (221½) at ORLANDO at BROOKLYN 7 (217) Chicago at HOUSTON 9½ (233½) New Orleans at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Phoenix at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Tennessee 9 at SOUTH CAROLINA at ARKANSAS 7 Georgia Kent St 2½ at W. MICHIGAN Toledo 2 at MIAMI (OHIO) at CENT. MICHIGAN 3 E. Michigan at BUFFALO 12 Ball St North Carolina 8½ at GEORGIA TECH Virginia 8½ at NC STATE at MARYLAND 8½ Northwestern Kansas 1½ at TEXAS at DAYTON 10½ St. Joseph’s at N. ILLINOIS 7 Ohio at VALPARAISO PK Missouri St at NEBRASKA PK Wisconsin at ALABAMA 2 Mississippi St at CLEMSON 7½ Pittsburgh at MICHIGAN 10 Ohio State Kentucky 9½ at VANDERBILT Boise St 1 at COLORADO ST Nevada 10 at UNLV National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -173 Buffalo +161 at BOSTON -145 Winnipeg +135 at NY RANGERS -127 Philadelphia +117 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 2½ (56½) LA Rams

