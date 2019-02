By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 10½ (206½) Chicago Dallas 6 (217½) at NEW YORK at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Memphis Denver 8 (226½) at NEW ORLEANS at WASHINGTON PK (217½) Indiana at SACRAMENTO 5½ (235) Atlanta at PORTLAND 1 (219) Utah COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA 6½ Mississippi at BUTLER 2 Marquette at GEORGE WASHINGTON 3½ Fordham at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 10½ N. Iowa at EVANSVILLE 4½ Bradley Rhode Island 2½ at DUQUESNE UMASS 1 at LA SALLE at SAINT LOUIS 8½ Richmond Indiana 1½ at RUTGERS Virginia Tech 7 at MIAMI at IOWA ST 13½ West Virginia at SETON HALL 4½ Providence UAB 4½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE Louisville 9½ at WAKE FOREST at TULSA 1 Memphis at DRAKE 6½ Illinois St Syracuse 3½ at BOSTON COLLEGE Villanova 5½ at DEPAUL at CREIGHTON 4½ St. John’s at AUBURN 14½ Missouri at MINNESOTA 7 Illinois at S. ILLINOIS 6 Indiana St LSU 6 at TEXAS A&M at WICHITA ST 2½ SMU at UTAH ST 26½ San Jose St Fresno St 12 at WYOMING at SAN DIEGO ST 9½ Air Force UCLA 6 at WASHINGTON ST at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 8 CS Northridge at WASHINGTON 8 SOUTHERN CAL National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -110 at PITTSBURGH +100 at DALLAS -160 Buffalo +150 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England PK 2½ (56½) LA Rams

