|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|4½
|(206½)
|Memphis
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at UTAH
|11½
|(227)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|4½
|(227)
|Houston
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Pennsylvania
|6
|at
|CORNELL
|Princeton
|1½
|at
|COLUMBIA
|Brown
|1
|at
|DARTMOUTH
|at HARVARD
|1
|Yale
|Davidson
|2
|at
|ST.
|BONAVENTURE
|Michigan
|3
|at
|IOWA
|N. Kentucky
|3
|at
|IUPUI
|at GREEN BAY
|7½
|Milwaukee
|Wright St
|2
|at
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|at WISCONSIN
|4½
|Maryland
|Buffalo
|8½
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Nashville
|-120
|at
|FLORIDA
|+110
|Calgary
|-113
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+103
|at PITTSBURGH
|-248
|Ottawa
|+228
|at NY ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|-148
|Chicago
|+138
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CAROLINA
|-105
|Las
|Vegas
|-105
|at DALLAS
|-130
|Minnesota
|+120
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
