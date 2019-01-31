Listen Live Sports

January 31, 2019
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE (206½) Memphis
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Boston
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at UTAH 11½ (227) Atlanta
at DENVER (227) Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Pennsylvania 6 at CORNELL
Princeton at COLUMBIA
Brown 1 at DARTMOUTH
at HARVARD 1 Yale
Davidson 2 at ST. BONAVENTURE
Michigan 3 at IOWA
N. Kentucky 3 at IUPUI
at GREEN BAY Milwaukee
Wright St 2 at ILL.-CHICAGO
at WISCONSIN Maryland
Buffalo at BOWLING GREEN
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Nashville -120 at FLORIDA +110
Calgary -113 at WASHINGTON +103
at PITTSBURGH -248 Ottawa +228
at NY ISLANDERS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at BUFFALO -148 Chicago +138
at DETROIT OFF Toronto OFF
at CAROLINA -105 Las Vegas -105
at DALLAS -130 Minnesota +120
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (56½) LA Rams

