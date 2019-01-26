Listen Live Sports

Presbyterian hits 13 from long range, beats Winthrop 99-91

January 26, 2019 7:00 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Adam Flagler made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Presbyterian to a 99-91 victory over Winthrop on Saturday.

The game was tied at 76 with seven minutes to play. Francois Lewis’ 3-pointer capped a 16-6 surge and the Blue Hose led 92-82 with 1:08 left. Winthrop pulled within six points twice in the final minute.

The Blue Hose (13-10, 5-3 Big South Conference) rebounded from a 77-73 loss at Campbell in their last outing and have won three of their last four. Winthrop (14-7, 6-2) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Lewis finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Davon Bell had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Presbyterian. JC Younger chipped in with 12 points and Cory Hightower had 10. Lewis and Younger each made three of Presbyterian’s 13 3-pointers.

Nych Smith scored a season-high 35 points and made six shots from long range for Winthrop. Kyle Zunic and Micheal Anumba had 10 points apiece.

