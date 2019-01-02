Listen Live Sports

Presbyterian holds off S. Carolina State 72-70

January 2, 2019 10:22 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davon Bell scored 19 points, Adam Flagler added 16 with nine rebounds, and Presbyterian beat South Carolina State 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Cory Hightower grabbed nine rebounds and made a key block with two seconds left for the Blue Hose (8-7), who scored 23 points off of 18 Bulldogs’ turnovers.

The Bulldogs closed to within a point five times in the second half, including 70-69 on Jana Raynor-Powell’s jumper with 42 seconds left. Bell answered with a basket for a three-point lead and after SCSU went 1 of 2 at the line, Bell missed the frontend of a 1-and-1. Hightower blocked Damni Applewhite’s layup try and Applewhite missed another shot at the buzzer.

Consecutive 3s from JC Younger and Bell helped the Blue Hose to a 39-32 halftime lead.

Applewhite scored 18 points, Lavar Harewood added 17, and Raynor-Powell and Ian Kinard added 11 apiece for the Bulldogs (2-14), who have lost six straight.

