Pridgett scores 29 as Montana tops Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Sayeed Pridget scored 29 points, making 11 of 13 shots including all four of his 3-pointers, and Montana got back on track after a two-game skid with an 88-64 thumping of Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 13 with four assists for the Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference), while Jamar Akoh pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds. Michael Oguine had 11 points and two blocked shots as Montana snapped the Bears’ eight-game winning streak at home and handed them their first conference loss. Montana also was the last team to win at Northern Colorado last February.

The Grizzlies took control early, shooting 62 percent in the first half to take a 47-35 lead into intermission. Montana cooled off a bit in the second half but still shot 57 percent for the game. The Grizzlies hit all five of their first-half 3-pointers and finished 8 of 12 from distance.

Jordan Davis topped the Bears (10-6, 4-1) with 18 points. Davis came into the game averaging 25.2 points per game, sixth in the nation. Bodie Hume added 17 points.

