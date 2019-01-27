Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Princeton cruises past D-III Wesley College 91-62

January 27, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Schwieger scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting with two 3-pointers and Princeton rolled to a 91-62 win over Division III Wesley College on Sunday.

Three other players reached double figures and the Tigers (10-5), who have won five straight, played 15 players. Jerome Desrosiers had 12 rebounds as Princeton had a 52-27 rebounding advantage.

Princeton was without leading scorer Devin Cannady (19.5 points per game), who was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was arrested following a confrontation with a campus police officer at a convenience store on Jan. 18.

Brian Cameron, who leads the Atlantic East in scoring at 25.1 ppg led Wesley with 25 points. Evan Anderson, who averages 19 on 43 percent shooting from 3-point range, was held to 2 for 12 and missed all five of his 3s for the Wolverines.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Princeton is now 30-0 in its tradition of facing a lower-division team in the first game following semester finals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.