Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Princeton’s Cannady suspended after swinging at campus cop

January 19, 2019 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Officials say Devin Cannady has been suspended from the Princeton University basketball team after throwing a punch at a campus police officer and being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.

Daniel Day, assistant vice president of communications, says the 22-year-old Cannady, Princeton’s leading scorer who ranks fifth on the university’s all-time scoring list, was suspended Friday.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Cannady was arrested after a confrontation with customers and police at a campus convenience store. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Campus police were called to the Wawa convenience store at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officials said Cannady pushed a customer and threatened others during the incident. He later began cursing at university officers and swung a punch at one of the campus patrolmen, who ducked out of the way, authorities said. Cannady’s punch glanced off the patrolmen’s hand.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy