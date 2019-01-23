Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pritchett leads balanced Davidson past George Washington

January 23, 2019 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — KiShawn Pritchett scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, Davidson placed five into double-digit scoring and the Wildcats defeated George Washington 73-62 Wednesday night.

Kellan Grady added 16 points with three 3-pointers and zero turnovers, Luka Brajkovic scored 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting, Luke Frampton added 11 and Jon Axel Gudmundsson 10 for Davidson (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10). The Wildcats made 11 3-pointers.

DJ Williams and Justin Mazzulla each scored 15 for George Washington (6-13, 2-4).

Davidson led all the way, made six steals and scored 17 points off 15 Colonials turnovers. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points late in the second half but George Washington got that down to nine, 66-57, with 4:24 left to play on a Terry Nolan fast-break layup after pulling down a defensive rebound.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service