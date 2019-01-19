Listen Live Sports

Prochet scores 24 points, Niagara beats Quinnipiac 75-72

January 19, 2019 4:13 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Marvin Prochet tied his career high with 24 points with four 3-pointers and Niagara beat Quinnipiac 75-72 on Saturday to end a two-game skid and win its first conference road game.

Chris Barton added 14 points and Raheem Solomon 12 for the Purple Eagles (9-10, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who outshot the Bobcats 52 percent to 43 percent and made 11 of 19 from behind the arc (58 percent).

Prochet hit back-to-back 3s and a jumper amid an 11-4 run and Niagara led 46-44 early in the second half, then 66-59 on Marcus Hammond’s 3 with 4:37 to go. Quinnipiac closed to 66-63 on Abdulai Bundu’s two free throws, then to 75-72 on Rich Kelly’s 3 with 22 seconds left. Niagara missed five free throws and Qunnipiac missed two 3s before time expired.

The Bobcats scored seven straight for a 32-26 lead on Cameron Young’s 3, but Niagara closed on a 7-2 run and trailed 37-35 at halftime. Kelly scored 14 points and Young 11 for Quinnipiac, which shot 40 percent in the half.

Young scored 24 points and Kelly had 20 with six 3s and eight assists for Qunnipiac (8-9, 3-3). Tyrese Williams added 11.

