Proctor scores 25, helps High Point hold off UNC Asheville

January 26, 2019 9:25 pm
 
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jahaad Proctor scored 25 points, including the last six as High Point fended off UNC Asheville 65-61 Saturday night.

UNC Asheville, still in search of its first road win this season after 11 losses, battled through a second half that saw four lead changes, six ties and neither team ahead by more than six.

The Bulldogs led 55-53 when Coty Jute nailed a 3-pointer with 5:14 remaining. Jamal Wright scored all six of his points down the stretch, knotting the score and then pushing High Point ahead 59-56 with a pair of free throws and a layup.

DeVon Baker converted a 3-point play to tie at 59-59 but Proctor was unstoppable, scoring two baskets to give the Panthers (11-9, 4-2 Big South) a four-point lead.

Baker led the Bulldogs (2-19, 0-7) with 25 points, five assists and three steals. Jute and Tajion Jones scored 10 each.

