Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Prosecutor disputes reports on Oklahoma sex assault case

January 19, 2019 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A prosecutor is disputing reports that the case has been dismissed against four teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a teammate on their Oklahoma football team.

The case involving the former Bixby High School players is in juvenile court, so information isn’t public.

But defense attorney Brett Swab told the Tulsa World that the case had been resolved and that he was pleased with the results. He declined to say exactly what a judge had decided about the cases.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard said “selective” information has been released to the media that’s “intended to mislead and deceive.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The cases involve three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old who were charged with using a pool cue to assault a then-16-year-old boy during a team dinner in 2017 at the home of the former Bixby schools superintendent.

The Associated Press is not naming the defendants because of their ages.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy