Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Prosecutor: LSU players appeared justified in fatal shooting

January 1, 2019 12:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A prosecutor says two LSU football players appear to have responded with justifiable force when they gunned down an 18-year-old man who was allegedly trying to rob them at gunpoint.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tells The Associated Press that the investigation is still in a preliminary stage and that authorities are not prepared to release whether it was sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or freshman linebacker Jared Small who fired the shots that killed Kobe Johnson. Baton Rouge Police have said the Dec. 22 shooting occurred off campus, where the players were trying to sell an electronic item.

Johnson was not an LSU student.

The players traveled with LSU to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and remained eligible to play in Tuesday’s game.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Edwards-Helaire, a Baton Rouge native, has rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season. Small, a freshman who also is from Baton Rouge, has played sparingly.

The shooting was the second involving an LSU athlete since late September, when Tigers basketball player Wayde Sims, also a Baton Rouge native, was killed by gunfire on a street near Southern University’s campus while trying to defend a friend involved in a fight.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fight simulated fire aboard USS Porter

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held