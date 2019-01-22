Listen Live Sports

PSG fined 100,000 euros in discrimination case

January 22, 2019 3:30 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — The French football league’s disciplinary commission has fined Paris Saint-Germain 100,000 euros for illegally profiling ethnic origins of potential young recruits.

PSG admitted last year that forms with illegal content were used between 2013-17, but the club argued it was not responsible for implementing the policy.

The league also handed a 10,000-euro suspended fine to former PSG academy director Bertrand Reuzeau. Marc Westerloppe and Pierre Reynaud, who were in charge of PSG’s recruiting, received a suspended fine of 5,000 euros.

French prosecutors are also investigating the case after a human rights organization filed a discrimination lawsuit.

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

