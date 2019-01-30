Listen Live Sports

PSG says Neymar out for about 10 weeks with foot injury

January 30, 2019 6:38 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks with a right foot injury.

That would rule the Brazil striker out of both legs of PSG’s matchup against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League, and potentially both legs of the quarterfinals in mid-April if PSG advances.

In a statement Wednesday, PSG said a group of medical experts met Tuesday night to assess the damage to his fifth metatarsal and decided the best course of action was a “conservative treatment” and not an operation.

PSG added Neymar was in “total agreement” with the decision.

Neymar was injured while playing against Strasbourg last Wednesday in the French Cup.

