PSV fans who mocked beggars in Madrid face prison sentence

MADRID (AP) — Spanish prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for each of the three PSV Eindhoven fans being accused of mocking women who were begging in Madrid’s central Plaza Mayor before a Champions League match in 2016.

Prosecutors also want the fans to pay 600 euros ($685) to each of the four women they “humiliated” at the iconic plaza in the Spanish capital.

Videos posted on social media showed PSV supporters throwing coins and making fun of the women as they attempted to grab the money. Some made them do push-ups in exchange for the coins. Others burned a 5 euro note in front of the women.

Then-Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said at the time he was disgusted by the “repugnant” and “sickening” behavior of the fans. PSV had promised to find and punish those responsible for some “nasty incidents” with the beggars in Madrid.

Another six PSV fans were arrested at the time for causing public disorder and damage to property. They damaged cars, burned garbage containers and were involved in fights after their team’s shootout loss to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 match.

No date has been set for the trial.

